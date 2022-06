PERRY, GA – Central South Dakota cowboy Talon Ping of Highmore finished first in the Bareback Riding final Saturday at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, one of three cowboys from the area to make the finals. Ping also made the final in Bull Riding, but did not record a score. Ping was third in the aggregate in Bareback Riding and eighth in Bull Riding. Walker West of Pierre made the final in Boys Goat Tying, finishing third and fifth overall. Hayes Burress of Isabel was third in tie-down roping overall after finishing 13th in the final.

