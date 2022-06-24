ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying hot ahead of Sunday front

By Isaac Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and dry weather continues for a couple more days. The arrival of a cold front Sunday should signal a break from the heat and increased rain chances. FRIDAY: Full sunshine in store today as drier air works in from the north. This will...

