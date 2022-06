NEW YORK -- Five people are hospitalized Monday after four cars crashed on the Belt Parkway overnight.All westbound lanes of the parkway near Kennedy Airport were closed. The lanes have since reopened, CBS2's John Dias reported. The crash happened near Exit 17 at around 1:30 a.m. Police believe the drivers of a BMW and an Infinity were speeding and possibly racing when they struck two other cars. One of the cars caught fire. A man who was one of the drivers suspected of speeding was in critical condition, police said. Two women, each in their 20s, have serious injuries.The women were not believed to...

QUEENS, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO