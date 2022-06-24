ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

By Aaron Feis
 3 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that the driver just kept going.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her name has not been released by police, pending notification of her family.

The black Hyundai was later found by police, but the driver remained at large Friday morning, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

