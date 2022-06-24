Ohio Department of Education hosts event Friday for Adult Education Week

As Adult Education Week comes to a close, Cuyahoga Community College will host a resource event Friday to bring awareness about the programs offered to adults in Ohio who have-not graduated high school or earned their high school equivalency.

Currently, there are over 700,000 working-age adults who do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency.

The purpose of having an Adult Education Week and events statewide is to bring program providers and participants into one room together.

“Having that high school diploma or that high school equivalency is really a game-changer on so many levels, not just from an employment standpoint, but also a mental health standpoint, a self-esteem standpoint,” said Beth Kreger, of the Ohio Department of Eeducation.

An interactive panel discussion will allow attendees to ask questions of graduates, participants, providers, and representatives from several state agencies.

The event begins Friday, June 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tri-C Metro Campus.

Find more info here.

