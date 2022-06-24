ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

UPDATE: 63-year-old woman found safe

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH1Ow_0gKnFycV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: KCPD says Milligan has been found safe.

—–

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for an 63-year-old endangered woman last seen early Friday morning.

According to police, Demetria Milligan was last seen at about 3 a.m. in the 7500 block of Loma Vista Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was wearing a zebra print matching pajama set, black stocking cap and white shoes.

Milligan stands at 5-foot-7-inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are told she has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone who sees Milligan or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 816-234-5230.

