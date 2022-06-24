Another recession warning: Falling copper prices
Some investors look to copper prices as a bellwether for the global economy. If you're one of them, you have good reason to be...www.cnn.com
Don't worry about a recession... it's the coming depression and food riots I'd be worried about...
"Americans have never had it better and I'm sick of hearing about it!" - Joe Biden 2022
