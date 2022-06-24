ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon draw: Defending champion Novak Djokovic to face Kwon Soon-woo in the opening round

By Matias Grez
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the opening round as he bids to retain his crown at the All England...

