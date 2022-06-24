A sign of the times

In the coming days, drivers coming into the Palmetto State or making their way around Columbia will see the new highway signs honoring the South Carolina women's basketball team and it's 2022 national championship. The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the University of South Carolina athletics department unveiled...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Why, South Carolina, your towns don’t look a day over 235! In fact, people have resided in the state for much, much longer. American Indians are estimated to have lived in the area for more than 11,000 years. The first white European settlement is believed to have been founded in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What’s the legal drinking age in South Carolina? It’s a question that’s skyrocketed as the second-most rising question Googled about the state in the last year. The most-searched question about South Carolina was for death row inmate Richard Moore, increasing by 3,650%, according to Google Trends. He was scheduled to […]
COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.
Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers recently approved $600 million to fast-track the widening of I-26 and a 33-mile stretch of I-95 from four lanes to six lanes. The I-26 project is expected to be complete in 2034 -- six years ahead of schedule. The I-95 portion will be done by 2030 -- two years sooner than planned.
July 4 is Free Fishing Day in South Carolina. A fishing license will not be required for anyone fishing on July 4, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m., regardless of age. This applies to both residents and state visitors. Anglers must follow South Carolina fishing regulations, including length and daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions.
In 2020, Maj. General (Ret.) William F. Grimsley became South Carolina's first Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs. From the beginning, Grimsley and his staff have defined the purpose of the new Department of Veterans’ Affairs as leading and enabling “a state-wide coalition of partners to create and sustain an environment in which Veterans and their families can thrive as valued and contributing members of the South Carolina community and the Nation.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly is returning to Columbia on Tuesday to consider nearly $53 million in local projects that Gov. Henry McMaster wants out of the $13.8 billion state budget. All the money went toward items put in by lawmakers for local concerns, like $25...
LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death for a person whose body was pulled from a South Carolina lake on Saturday afternoon. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a black male from the recreational area of Gem Lakes.
A University of South Carolina student from Socastee will represent the Palmetto State in the 2022 Miss America competition. Jill Dudley, Miss Hartsville, claimed the Miss South Carolina crown Saturday night at Township Auditorium. The 22-year-old will receive a $60,000 scholarship. Dudley sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman in...
South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged hitman was arrested on Friday morning. Curtis Eddie Smith, who Murdaugh allegedly told authorities that he hired to shoot him, was arrested on Friday morning and is being held on at least one charge that was filed by the State Law Enforcement Division in South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen have been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia. Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.
It happens every now and then especially in the mountain areas of North Carolina. And it happened over the weekend. A small earthquake shook a small town near Asheville on Saturday. It only registered 1.8 on the Richter Scale in Weaverville and no damage or injury was reported. Weaverville is...
Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%. Following is Hampton County, […]
