Man hit and killed in Aspen Hill, roads closed

A deadly pedestrian crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, has caused several lane closures along Georgia Avenue on Friday morning. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard,...
An Alexandria man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road on Sunday, Virginia State Police said. Officers say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Police said Braydon A. Stone, 23, was traveling west on I-495 in the Thru Lanes, taking the exit for Eisenhower...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, M.d (7News) — One adult was found trapped inside a vehicle after a collision on Stravinsky Terrace and Brahms Avenue in Calverton, Md. on Sunday. Units extricated the adult and transported the person with non-life-threatening injuries around 12:22 a.m., according to Montgomery County’s Fire & Rescue Service.
Montgomery County Police say that their Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Friday morning. “At approximately 4:36 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Rossmoor Blvd., for the report of a pedestrian struck,” MCPD said in a press release. “The preliminary investigation by detectives determined that the pedestrian was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a blue 2016 Kia Optima traveling southbound on Georgia Ave.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria woman has died after she was found at a bus stop on Richmond Highway with life-threatening injuries to her upper body, according to police. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway...
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, took to the skies last week to catch speeders on the ground. In a news release, the police said its traffic safety division joined forces with its aviation unit for a speed control operation on Maryland Route 10, a 7-mile expressway that runs from Pasadena to near Glen Burnie.
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car crash in Montgomery County, Md. Friday morning. At around 4:36 a.m., according to the news release, the Montgomery County Police and Fire and Rescue went to a call around Georgia Ave and Rossmoor Blvd. of a person hit by a car. The […]
A Seat Pleasant police officer was injured after a driver struck the police car, while officers were responding to a different car crash in Maryland on Sunday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Seat Pleasant police officers came to investigate a crash that closed Central Avenue in both directions, between Shady Glen Drive and Jonquil Avenue.
The woman who died after she was found hurt at a Virginia bus stop was beaten, Fairfax County police said. Michelle Huntley, 63, was homeless, and she was using the bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County as a shelter when she was attacked on June 17. She died Saturday.
Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO. (WBFF) — A fire severely damages a home in Upper Marlboro on Sunday. At around 3:56 Prince George's County Fire units were called to the 12400-block of Kayak Dr. with smoke and fire showing. The fire has now been extinguished, according to authorities. There has been...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, June 24, 2022. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Rossmoor...
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating their 12th homicide of the year, after a 63-year-old Alexandria woman died from injuries following an assault earlier this month. Just after midnight on June 17, Fairfax County police officers came to a bus stop on Richmond Highway, after a passerby reported a...
A section of Alexandria, Virginia, was temporarily under a ‘shelter in place’ order Sunday afternoon as Fairfax Co. police searched for a suspect and investigated a shooting. The suspect was not located, and police are still investigating the incident. For nearly two hours Sunday afternoon, the 3300 block...
A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Aspen Hill, according to officials. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to the collision at southbound Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard around 4:30 a.m, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for MCFRS. The pedestrian had sustained life-threatening traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver remained on scene.
A Waste Management garbage truck caught fire on SB I270 between Middlebrook Rd and Watkins Mill Road on Monday afternoon just before 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Prirnger, the vehicle was fully engulfed and involved alternative fuel (natural gas). The fire has...
A man using his walker to cross a Maryland street was struck and killed by a car that fled on Saturday, June 25, authorities said. Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was struck at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department released the following statement following the video above being posted on social media:. “The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”
