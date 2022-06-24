Diamondbacks to break slide in game against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (26-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-39, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -164, Tigers +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to stop a three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Arizona has a 17-19 record in home games and a 32-39 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 16-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit has a 26-43 record overall and a 9-21 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 10-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 13-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (wrist), David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.