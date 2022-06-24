DP World Tour sanctions golfers who participated in LIV Golf series' inaugural event

Welcome to this week’s Tour Report from the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Cromwell is only about a two-hour drive from Brookline, where the 2022 U.S. Open was hosted last week, which may have had some influence on the strength of field this week at the Travelers. Big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (who debuted a new driver!) and Scottie Scheffler are all in attendance. Justin Thomas was there early in the week, but he withdrew citing a tweaked back. Brooks Koepka was supposed to be there, but he withdrew for, well, a different reason.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO