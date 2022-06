SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LiDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens. Federal and state laws say to post the speed limits at the 85th percentile, so why is that not being done in PA? The bills would criminalize safe drivers, who are going to work and doing essential activities. They would also encourage traffic diversion to smaller roads without speed-traps.

