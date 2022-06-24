Partly cloudy, seasonably hot conditions today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday was very hot as high temperatures climbed into the upper 90s to near 100. Today will not be quite as hot. Under partly cloudy skies, there may be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the heat of the day. The weekend will be hot and humid with...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Let's start off with the big news of the day. Another earthquake! This morning around 1:30 AM the USGS reported a M3.4 earthquake near Elgin. Plenty of shaking reports have come in from across the region. We will be ending out the weekend with some pretty...
ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a magnitude […]
ELGIN, S.C. — Several earthquakes were reported in Elgin, South Carolina over the weekend, the biggest being a 3.4 magnitude on Sunday morning. That quake happened about 3.7 miles east of Elgin just after 1:30 a.m. More than 3,500 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that...
ELGIN, S.C. — Hours after a sizable earthquake and a series of early morning aftershocks, the Elgin and Lugoff areas have been struck once again by a smaller one. The latest earthquake occurred at around 4:39 p.m. and registered as a magnitude 1.5 quake. It's the fifth earthquake reported...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County residents Beth and John Jenkins woke up Friday morning to an unfamiliar scene in their front and back yards. "It looks like a war zone almost," said Beth Jenkins said. They live off of Newberry Road. They were hit hard by the thunderstorms...
A festival unlike any Columbia had hosted before came to Segra Park on Sunday. However, as its organizers pointed out, the inaugural Columbia VegFest was far more like other festivals than different from them,. “It's just like every festival that you would see. The only difference with ours is that...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers recently approved $600 million to fast-track the widening of I-26 and a 33-mile stretch of I-95 from four lanes to six lanes. The I-26 project is expected to be complete in 2034 -- six years ahead of schedule. The I-95 portion will be done by 2030 -- two years sooner than planned.
LEXINGTON, S.C. - A14 Capital Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Anderson/Clemson in South Carolina. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location centered between Lake Hartwell, Greenville and Clemson University. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level...
AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death for a person whose body was pulled from a South Carolina lake on Saturday afternoon. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a black male from the recreational area of Gem Lakes.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading out of town for the weekend, your wallet could be getting a break. GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are down 10 cents in the Midlands, averaging $4.29 per gallon in Columbia. GasBuddy says the Palmetto State is the second cheapest...
SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
GREENWOOD, S.C (WSPA) – A man died almost two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on June 14 at 9:54 p.m. on Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to Self Regional Healthcare but […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officers have found the body of a person in a Columbia neighborhood. The Columbia Police Department discovered the body on the 1800 block of Washington Street. Deputy Melron Kelly tells WACH, that officers are still determining how the body came to be in the neighborhood.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen have been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia. Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia. Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from Socastee, attends the University of South Carolina. She performed the song “Never Enough” and was also a preliminary talent winner.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger is dead after the vehicle they were traveling in, rear-ended with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Police find body in Columbia neighborhood. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell reports that around 6:57 a.m. on June 26, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A body found on a sidewalk in Columbia has led to an investigation by police and the Richland County Coroner's Office. The department confirmed to News19 that the body was found in the 1400 block of Gregg Street around 9:30 a.m. The coroner's office has since been called to the scene to investigate and no cause of death is currently available.
When True BBQ finally reopened its doors for lunch, dozens of customers waited for their barbecue fix. "Their food is really, really good. And they were so missed. I'm glad they're back open again," said Kay General, a devoted customer who's lived in Columbia her whole life. As she waited...
Sesquicentennial State Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is bringing an end to one of its routes, citing poor ridership. COMET said on Friday that, as of July 1 it will be suspending service on Route 97 which provides rural service from West Columbia to Batesburg-Leesville via Lexington. The route operates three trips to West Columbia and two trips to Batesburg-Leesville every Thursday.
