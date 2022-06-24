Partly cloudy, seasonably hot conditions today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday was very hot as high temperatures climbed into the upper 90s to near 100. Today will not be quite as hot. Under partly cloudy skies, there may be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the heat of the day. The weekend will be hot and humid with...

Rain chances return Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Let's start off with the big news of the day. Another earthquake! This morning around 1:30 AM the USGS reported a M3.4 earthquake near Elgin. Plenty of shaking reports have come in from across the region. We will be ending out the weekend with some pretty...
Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a magnitude […]
Photo Gallery: Segra Park hosts inaugural Columbia VegFest

A festival unlike any Columbia had hosted before came to Segra Park on Sunday. However, as its organizers pointed out, the inaugural Columbia VegFest was far more like other festivals than different from them,. “It's just like every festival that you would see. The only difference with ours is that...
Asheville, NC native and Columbia, SC hotelier Andy Briggs acquires new property

LEXINGTON, S.C. - A14 Capital Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Anderson/Clemson in South Carolina. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location centered between Lake Hartwell, Greenville and Clemson University. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level...
Aiken officers, DNR recover body from South Carolina lake

AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death for a person whose body was pulled from a South Carolina lake on Saturday afternoon. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a black male from the recreational area of Gem Lakes.
Gas prices dip down in SC heading into the weekend

​​COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading out of town for the weekend, your wallet could be getting a break. GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are down 10 cents in the Midlands, averaging $4.29 per gallon in Columbia. GasBuddy says the Palmetto State is the second cheapest...
General Notices - SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770

SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C (WSPA) – A man died almost two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on June 14 at 9:54 p.m. on Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to Self Regional Healthcare but […]
Police find body in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officers have found the body of a person in a Columbia neighborhood. The Columbia Police Department discovered the body on the 1800 block of Washington Street. Deputy Melron Kelly tells WACH, that officers are still determining how the body came to be in the neighborhood.
Miss South Carolina crowned in Columbia at Saturday pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen have been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia. Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia. Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from Socastee, attends the University of South Carolina. She performed the song “Never Enough” and was also a preliminary talent winner.
Passenger dead in Lexington County rear-end collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger is dead after the vehicle they were traveling in, rear-ended with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Police find body in Columbia neighborhood. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell reports that around 6:57 a.m. on June 26, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was...
Person found dead on sidewalk in Columbia, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A body found on a sidewalk in Columbia has led to an investigation by police and the Richland County Coroner's Office. The department confirmed to News19 that the body was found in the 1400 block of Gregg Street around 9:30 a.m. The coroner's office has since been called to the scene to investigate and no cause of death is currently available.
Sesquicentennial State Park Camping

Dirt washed out roads that are very narrow and curvy exist in the campground. Tickets Tours Hours Address Sesquicentennial State Park Reviews. Pin By Lisa Wooten Photography On Artist Work For Sale State Parks City Of Columbia Congaree. Sesquicentennial State Park. Sesquicentennial state park camping. We will take you on...
COMET to suspend one route into Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is bringing an end to one of its routes, citing poor ridership. COMET said on Friday that, as of July 1 it will be suspending service on Route 97 which provides rural service from West Columbia to Batesburg-Leesville via Lexington. The route operates three trips to West Columbia and two trips to Batesburg-Leesville every Thursday.
