Model Chanel Iman Reveals Her 2 Daughters Already 'Practice Their Runway Walks': 'They Love Fashion'

Too cute! Chanel Iman 's daughters , Cali and Cassie , are still young, but they are already taking after their famous mama.

"They love fashion shows. They practice their runway walk in our hallway wihile wearing my heels. They're pros already. They love fashion!" the 31-year-old, who has partnered with Marshalls for their Summer Closet Sweepstakes , exclusively tells OK! .

She continues, "It's adorable. They're so cute . Everything they do is something I want to record. They're always telling me, 'Mommy, enough!' But they love to take photos and videos. They don't really know what TikTok and Instagram is, but once they get old enough, my kids will probably be on it. They do have Instagram accounts that I manage, but one day they'll take it over."

The tots, whom Iman shares with her ex Sterling Shepard , also wear matching clothes, but "they like to make it their own," she shares. "It doesn't matter like what they wear. They always try to find a shoe that's different or find an accessory. They love necklaces and getting their nails done."

Though she may have her hands full, the Georgia native wouldn't change a thing.

"The best thing about being a mom is just watching them grow and teaching them the way of life ," she reveals. "I love to see them smile. I love to see them happy. I love to see them just glow."

"My kids love arts and crafts — we do a lot of that at home. We play dress up all the time. They go shopping with me. I take them here to Marshalls," she adds.

The mom-of-two admits it was tough to have the girls back to back, but now it's nice to see that they are two peas in a pod. "They're inseparable. They love each other and they're best friends. It makes it easier for me because they play with each other. They're always protecting each other and just loving all over each other," she gushes.

Since Iman's kiddos love dressing up , the Victoria's Secret catwalk queen is excited about her partnership with Marshalls . "I have been shopping at Marshalls since I was a kid. Now that I'm a mom, I shop for my kids, and it's high quality and designer and contemporary brands for great prices," she states.

Fans are in luck if they want a chance to win the summer close grand prize, which includes receiving the VIP treatment at a local store. The winner can expect a personalized, luxe Marshalls shopping cart, personalized dressing room and so much more.

In order to enter, fashionistas must upload a photo or video on Instagram and use the hashtags #MarshallsSummerCloset and #Sweepstakes, in addition to tagging Marshalls.

The sweepstakes runs from Tuesday, June 21, to Tuesday, June 28. For more information, click here .