Report: LSU forward Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaq, to play for L.A. Lakers in NBA Summer League

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Former LSU forward Shareef O'Neal will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League , according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

O'Neal is the son of Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal who won three NBA championships in Los Angeles.

Shareef averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds for LSU as a redshirt junior this past season. At 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, he played for the Tigers for two seasons after spending his freshman year at UCLA.

Shareef reportedly entered the transfer portal along with 10 of his teammates following LSU coach Will Wade's firing and the Tigers' opening-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. He later entered his name into the NBA Draft process and had workouts with the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Lakers.

Shaquille averaged 27 points and 11.8 rebounds in eight seasons with the Lakers. He also is an LSU legend, winning AP Player of the Year in 1990-91 and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Report: LSU forward Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaq, to play for L.A. Lakers in NBA Summer League

