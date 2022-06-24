ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Slovak champion Slovan signs Belgian defender Siemen Voet

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Slovak champion Slovan Bratislava signed Belgian central defender Siemen Voet on a three-year contract on Friday.

The 22-year-old Voet, a product of Club Brugge’s academy, is the second signing in two days for Slovan as it prepares to play Georgia’s Dinamo Batumi in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

Voet played for KV Mechelen in the Belgian league before moving to Zwolle in the Dutch top tier last season where he had 17 games.

On Thursday Slovan announced it had signed Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old Kucka, who played for Watford in the English Premier League last season, has 93 international appearances and 10 goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Georgia State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juraj Kucka
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy