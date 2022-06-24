Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Two Abortion-Rights Groups Labelled Terrorists
The Georgia representative released a video explaining the action she wants taken against Jane's Revenge and Ruth Sent...
In related news the majority of Americans want her to be classified as a disaster and fema be contacted to deal with the hot mess.
Funny an individual asking for a pardon knowing she committed or had a part of trying to rig an election calling someone out for being a terrorist. She engaged in the insurrection and lied to courts about potential terrorist towards fellow congress members. An insurrection that had injury and death that was gaslit by this thing. She should labeled as a terrorist along with the ones she's calling out.
God bless her. She’s trying to look and sound good but it’s being denied every time one of her “ideas” spurts from her mouth.
