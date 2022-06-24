ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SNAP Schedule: When July 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHLaa_0gKnDAzx00

CalFresh, California’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) , provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards.

SNAP Guidance: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible for Food Benefits?
Find: Where To Use SNAP Benefits This Summer

EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating farmers markets. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. However, exceptions include any food that can be eaten or heated in the store.

According to the California Department of Social Services, some farmers markets give CalFresh recipients twice the amount of produce they pay for. Simply swipe your EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits. Make sure to keep your receipt, which shows your current SNAP account balance after making your purchase.

California also participates in the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) , a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to be able to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP benefits.

To be eligible for RMP, you must be either:

  • Age 60 or older
  • Disabled
  • Homeless
  • The spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP

Not all locations participate in this program, so call ahead and ask if CalFresh EBT cards are accepted.

You can apply for CalFresh benefits online at GetCalFresh.org or by calling the CalFresh Info Line at 877-847-3663. If you qualify for expedited CalFresh benefits, you could receive benefits on the same day or within three days following the date your application is received.

CalFresh benefits are distributed over the first 10 days of each month. The date your benefits are deposited onto your CalFresh EBT card depends on the last digit of your case number. Benefits are deposited on the assigned day, even if that day is a weekend or holiday.

Here’s the CalFresh EBT deposit schedule for July 2022:

Case # Ends In Benefits Available
1 July 1st
2 July 2nd
3 July 3rd
4 July 4th
5 July 5th
6 July 6th
7 July 7th
8 July 8th
9 July 9th
0 July 10th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: When July 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus payments of $600 going to thousands by July 1

236,000 Americans living in Oregon will soon see stimulus payments worth $600 from the Oregon Department of Revenue. The plan costs $141.8 million dollars and was passed into law in March. Those seeing payments meet eligibility requirements ahead of receiving payment. What are the eligibility requirements for a stimulus payment...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Ebt#Calfresh#Nutrition#Plant#Disburse#Rmp
parentherald.com

Stimulus Check 2022: $600 in Direct Payments to Go to 236,000 Oregon Families

The latest round of stimulus check payments amounting to $600, which will benefit more than 236,000 families in Oregon, has started rolling out as of Wednesday, June 22. Per the Oregon Department of Revenue, all eligible income-earners should expect to get the money as direct payment in their nominated bank account or through a check in the mail before Friday, July 1.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thelundreport.org

Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
The Skanner News

Increased Emergency Snap Benefits Continue in July

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
162K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy