Hamilton, OH

Latest pieces of an art project in Hamilton include 12 unique utility boxes and a 400-foot mural wall

By Michelle Alfini
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio — It’s not her usual canvas, but as Nicole Chance added the finishing touches, she felt confident she turned the small utility box into a work of art. With its bright yellows and vibrant shapes, Hamilton’s newest mini-mural stands out, even beside the busy downtown streets. It's one of...

