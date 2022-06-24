Ohio police give name of person dead in Jefferson County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person in Jefferson County on Thursday.

A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.

Carol Adams, 57, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland died at the scene.

