ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Ohio police give name of person dead in Jefferson County crash

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loOTh_0gKnCWCu00

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person in Jefferson County on Thursday.

A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.

Carol Adams, 57, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state police looking for missing person

The West Virginia State Police sent out a press release saying they are conducting a missing person investigation. State police say they are looking for John Bryce Westerhausen, 58 years old, of Clarksburg. Westerhausen was last seen in the Clarksburg area on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 around 7:30 PM driving a red, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WYTV.com

Youngstown police investigating 2 fatal motorcycle accidents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Cody Harris, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV. It happened at Market and Henry streets. Patrolman Morris Lee of the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
Upper Marlboro, MD
Accidents
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Maryland Sports
explore venango

State Police Investigating Report of Rape in Sugarcreek

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a report of rape in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued on June 26, a 27-year-old Franklin woman arrived at the Franklin State Police barracks to report that she was the victim of a rape. The victim...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#County Road#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
SCDNReports

Record-Breaking Ohio Meth Bust

Ohio Police are celebrating a record-breaking drug bust in the southern part of the state on Friday. When members of the County Drug and Major Crime Task Force conducted a raid on a home at 411 Walnut Street, they made a major discovery.
OHIO STATE
Centre Daily

Father of slain 3-year-old pummels boy’s accused killer in court, Ohio video shows

The father of a slain 3-year-old attacked the boy’s accused killer in an Ohio courtroom, landing several blows before being restrained by sheriff’s deputies, video shows. In the June 23 courtroom video, obtained by TV station WLWT, Tonio Hughes is seen rushing up behind the defendant and punching him repeatedly in the head. Deputies wrestle Hughes to the ground and call for backup.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Officer-involved shooting in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office states that his office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. No law enforcement officers were injured, but the suspect is being treated at a hospital. Paden’s office posted this information on their Facebook page.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County clerk named West Virginia clerk of the Year

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–This Marshall County clerk has been serving his county for more than three decades and his service has not gone unnoticed.  Joseph Rucki started working for the county back in 1988 and today serves as the Mashall County Circuit Clerk.  He has been named West Virginia Clerk of the year by the West Virginia […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man wanted in shots fired incident

The Wheeling Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shots fired incident over the weekend. Police say around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Eoff Street for a report of gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they say witnesses informed them that […]
Fox 19

Mother holds out hope for Colerain woman missing since May

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Colerain woman who hasn’t been seen since May. Lindsay Bass, 30, was last seen in the Yacht Club area of Colerain off Dry Ridge Road on May 20. Her family says she was out walking her dog and that the dog returned without a leash minutes later.
COLERAIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy