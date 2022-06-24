ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greater Jefferson County Fair Horse Show Results

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 3 days ago

Tuesday was the Jefferson County 4-H and FFA Horse Show!. Champion Horse – Sterling Spees with Note of Intent. Reserve Champion Horse – Ellie Stever with MK Sandy N Chick. Champion Horse – Other...

kilj.com

kilj.com

Ordinance Committee Meeting

The Mount Pleasant Ordinance Committee will meet Tuesday, June 28thth, 2022, at. 9:00 a.m. at City Hall in the City Administrators Conference Room.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Jean Van Syoc (revised)

Jean Van Syoc, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. Her precious Lord carried her peacefully to her eternal home. Visitation will be Monday, July 11 from 12 Noon to 7 PM at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 12-2 PM Tuesday, July 12, at the First Baptist Church, 100 East Webster St., Mt. Pleasant. The Celebration of Life (she preferred calling it Graduation Day) will be at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve English will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A reception with light refreshments will be held at the church immediately following the burial.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Geraldine Ruth Barton

Geraldine Ruth Barton, 85, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gerry was born January 19, 1937, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Ritter) Auge. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. Soon after Gerry met the love of her life, Wesley D. Barton, and in 1956 they were united in marriage in Fort Madison. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids before making Mount Pleasant their home in 1959. They moved to town in 1970 living in the same neighborhood. Over the years, neighbors became family. Gerry was a homemaker, devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Garden Club and a former Cub Scout Leader. Gerry enjoyed cooking for her large family and any extras who frequently walked through her door. Devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she used her crocheting talent to make each child their first blanket. Gerry cherished her Beta Sigma Phi Sisters and the work they did during the many years she was a member. She bowled for many years and loved the camaraderie with her league mates. Gerry was a master at cross-stitch and had an eye for crossword puzzles. She loved spending time in her flower garden and was always happy to share her many beautiful flowers with friends and neighbors.
FORT MADISON, IA
fairfieldiowa.com

Chamber Ambassadors Hold Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 17th at Financial Moxie. Kristen Hafner, Mayree Workman, Rhonda Short, and Erica Olson are doing some great things for our community!. Moxie is really several businesses in one convenient location. Financial Moxie helps women, families, and...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kniakrls.com

USDA Loan Approved for Pella Cooperative Electric and LDJ Manufacturing

Pella Cooperative Electric Association and LDJ Manufacturing, Inc. have announced a successful application to secure a $1.5 million loan through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program (REDLG) to assist with a $2.5 million building expansion for LDJ Manufacturing. The REDLG program provides...
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: This Iowa water park opened 30 years ago

OTTUMWA, Iowa — In the summer of 1992, Beach Ottumwa opened to the public. Voters approved a $3 million bond to construct the municipal water park. It’s still open today and features a wave pool, multiple slides and a volleyball court.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Fire destroys Iowa City church

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. Fairfax Days takes to the streets with Saturday morning parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. Citizens participated in multiple Fairfax...
KCRG.com

Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck driver

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
IOWA CITY, IA
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, June 23, 2022

06/22/22 – 9:35 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 06/22/22 – 5:15 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of 48th Street. 06/22/22 – 5:42 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Amtrak train on its way to Iowa crashes in Missouri

MENDON, Missouri — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago crashed in northern Missouri Monday. Amtrak says the train, eight cars and two locomotives with 243 passengers, crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m. when it hit a dump truck at a public crossing. The train was...
Western Iowa Today

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield. The sheriff’s office said Friday that Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of the silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed. Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.
YARMOUTH, IA
KWQC

Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an...
IOWA CITY, IA
kilj.com

Sports, June 27th

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball has a pair of games tonight against Burlington at home. The first game is set for 5:30 PM with the second to follow at 7:30 PM. You can catch live coverage of both games on 105.5 KILJ. Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball will have a 2-game set...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Sports, June 25th

New London Varsity Baseball has improved to 20-0 on the season after a 10-0 win over Highland in 5 innings Friday night on Senior Night. Senior Dereck Santiago went 1 for 3 with a double with 2 walks and 2 RBIs. Senior Ryan Richey went 2 for 3 with a triple and 1 RBI. Sophomore Brendan Richey pitched 4 full innings allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, and striking out 3. Tiger Baseball will be back on the field on Monday night for a matchup on the road against Burlington Notre Dame. That game is set to start at 7:00 PM.
NEW LONDON, IA

