Greater Jefferson County Fair Horse Show Results

Geraldine Ruth Barton, 85, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gerry was born January 19, 1937, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Ritter) Auge. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. Soon after Gerry met the love of her life, Wesley D. Barton, and in 1956 they were united in marriage in Fort Madison. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids before making Mount Pleasant their home in 1959. They moved to town in 1970 living in the same neighborhood. Over the years, neighbors became family. Gerry was a homemaker, devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Garden Club and a former Cub Scout Leader. Gerry enjoyed cooking for her large family and any extras who frequently walked through her door. Devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she used her crocheting talent to make each child their first blanket. Gerry cherished her Beta Sigma Phi Sisters and the work they did during the many years she was a member. She bowled for many years and loved the camaraderie with her league mates. Gerry was a master at cross-stitch and had an eye for crossword puzzles. She loved spending time in her flower garden and was always happy to share her many beautiful flowers with friends and neighbors.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO