Fairborn, OH

Fairborn man dies after motorcycle crash

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

BATH TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bath Township on Thursday night.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Ernest H. Salmons was traveling southbound on Ravenwood Drive on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

OSHP said Salmons drove off the right side of the road into a ditch where he struck a concrete driveway. Salmons was transported to Soin Medical Center where he died.

Police reported that Ravenwood Drive was closed for around two hours but has since reopened.

