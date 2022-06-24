ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric and Jessie James Decker Celebrate Their 9-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric and Jessie James Decker are reflecting on their gorgeous wedding day — and beautiful marriage — in honor of their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram to share videos, photos and special tributes to one another. "Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life...

Popculture

Britney Spears Snaps at Mother Lynne With 'Happy' Honeymoon Photo

Despite ongoing tension and estrangement between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne, the mother of the pop star insists she has no ill will toward her daughter. Lynne has been speaking to some media outlets amid Britney's nuptials to Sam Asghari. Though Lynne wasn;t invited, she's sent her well wishes publicly. Lynne says she simply wants Britney to be "happy," per a video obtained by Page Six when a paparazzi caught Lynne leaving LAX on June 23. When asked how she was feeling after not getting invited the wedding, Lynne said, "I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked toward the parking lot. It's not the first time Lynne attempted to reach or share a message publicly to her daughter after their falling out over Britney's 13-year controversial conservatorship.
AOL Corp

Priyanka Chopra shares Father’s Day photo of Nick Jonas and baby daughter in matching shoes

Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted a sweet tribute to him in honor of his first Father’s Day. The photo features the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter “M” on each foot. Her dad is presumably holding her up, since the picture also features a pair of hairy legs and one sneaker that says “MM’s” and another that says “DAD.”
People

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence Combs: 'So Happy'

The country star, 32, and his wife Nicole welcomed their first baby together, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs, on Sunday, June 19, Nicole announced on Instagram. "It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day 🥲 Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍," she wrote.
The Spun

Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits. The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating. Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Skiing In A Crop Top While Visiting NJ’s American Dream Mall: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 41, visited New Jersey on June 22 and went skiing at the American Dream Mall. The billionaire beauty shared a TikTok video days later of herself hitting up Big Snow, the indoor ski park. It turns out Kim is actually a very good skier, seeing as she easily flew down the hills on a set of black and yellow skis and poles. Is there anything this woman can’t do?
Page Six

Luke Combs welcomes first child with wife Nicole Hocking, reveals unique name

Country singer Luke Combs can now add father to his résumé — and what better day to become a dad than on Father’s Day? The “Forever After All” crooner, 32, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife, Nicole Hocking, welcomed a baby boy Sunday. Revealing his son’s unique name alongside their first family photo, Combs wrote, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Looks So Elegant in a Backless Low-Cut Sundress

Jennifer Lopez is back with another summer mood board-worthy street style look. Yesterday, the singer stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a backless black sundress with an airy skirt and a tight bodice, which also featured a halter neckline and a deep-V cut. She paired the dress with minimal accessories, opting for black heels, stud earrings, and a brown tote bag.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
