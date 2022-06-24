ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centereach, NY

Simone Healthcare Development Breaks Ground on 63,000-Square-Foot Urgent Care Facility in Centereach, Long Island

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers and city officials recently celebrated the commencement of construction at 2112 Middle Country Road, the site of a new 63,000-square-foot ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, Long Island. Led by Simone Healthcare Development, an affiliate of Simone Development Companies, and Catholic Health, the project scope includes the conversion of...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Katz Women’s Surgical Center To Break Ground At Glen Cove Hospital

Leaders from Northwell Health, Glen Cove Hospital and the community gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony on June 14 to thank benefactors Iris and Saul Katz for their transformational gift toward building the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital. The new surgical center will be focused on creating...
GLEN COVE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centereach, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1111 Fox Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a 14-story mixed-use building with affordable housing at 1111 Fox Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Located between East 167th and East 169th Streets, the lot is near the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Dan Rad of Radson Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Demolition, Excavation Continue for Extell’s Potential Supertall at 570 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan

Demolition is progressing at 570 Fifth Avenue, the site of a potential supertall skyscraper in Midtown, Manhattan. Developed by Extell, the tower could reach an architectural height of 1,100 feet tall with 78 stories in a 1,462,174-square-foot mixed-use hotel and residential scheme. As an office tower, the building would stand 860 feet tall with 47 stories and 1,543,759 square feet. 46/47 Owner LLC is the owner and ALBA Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of West 46th Street and Fifth Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Ambulatory Care#Healthcare System#Healthcare Services#Health System#Ocean State Job Lot#Catholic Health
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3311 Third Avenue in Morrisania, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 3311 Third Avenue in Morrisania, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of Third Avenue and Weiher Court, the lot is near the Intervale Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Joel Friedman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway at 311-341 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Excavation has begun at 311 Bergen Street, the site of a new residential project in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Avdoo Partners & Development and developed by Bergen Owner, LLC, work is proceeding on an assemblage of four plots at 336, 338, 340, and 341 Bergen Street, which were sold by R.A.L. Realty and Morlef Realty Corporation for $44 million. No architect, rendering, or floor count have been disclosed for the project, which could yield a maximum of 133,500 square feet based on the site’s zoning.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
longisland.com

Legislator Lafazan to Propose Ban on Concealed Carry Handguns on Nassau County Properties and Public Transit

Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan (D-Woodbury) has announced a new bill, banning concealed carry on Nassau County properties. These county properties include the Nassau County Community College campus, Nassau County public transit, and any other buildings and properties owned by the County. This bill proposal comes after the United...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Local Officials Express Concern About Closing Glen Cove King Kullen

After an announcement that two King Kullen locations were set to close in Nassau County, including a location in Glen Cove that will close July 14, State Assemblyman Charles Lavine and State Senator Anna Kaplan sent out their concerns via a letter. The two lawmakers sent a letter to Norman...
TBR News Media

History Close at Hand: Jonas Hawkins – Revolutionary general store owner and spy in Stony Brook

Major Jonas Hawkins, son of Major Eleazer and Ruth (Mills) Hawkins, was born in Stony Brook, Long Island, on April 28, 1752, in what is now known as the Hawkins-Mount House at the intersection of 25A and Stony Brook Road. Jonas married Ruth Mills on Jan. 1, 1775, a little more than three months before the first shots were fired at Concord and Lexington, Massachusetts on April 18 and 19, 1775, dates that marked the beginning of the Revolutionary War.
STONY BROOK, NY
northforker.com

Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July

Celebrate our nation’s independence with a spectacular fireworks show on the North Fork. Here’s where and when to see the fantastic Fourth of July-season light displays this summer. Peconic Bay Vineyards. Friday, July 1, gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks after 9 p.m. exploretock.com/peconicbayvineyards/. Downtown Riverhead. Friday,...
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead and Suffolk County Water Authority are negotiating agreement for Manorville public water extension, as cost estimate for work soars

Riverhead Town and the Suffolk County Water Authority are negotiating the terms of an agreement for their planned joint effort to bring public water to an area of Manorville near the former Northrop Grumman manufacturing plant in Calverton where private drinking water wells are contaminated by toxic chemicals. Riverhead and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Crews Tackling Trees in Huntington to Improve Safety

Highway Department and PSEG-LI crews are out on the streets of Huntington, removing trees that pose a threat to power lines and residents’ safety. With recent reports of falling trees, one of which killed a firefighter from Long Island who was visiting North Carolina, and another that nearly landed on a woman driving on Wolf Hills Road, experts are warning homeowners to pay attention to their trees.
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy