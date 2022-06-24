Simone Healthcare Development Breaks Ground on 63,000-Square-Foot Urgent Care Facility in Centereach, Long Island

Demolition is progressing at 570 Fifth Avenue, the site of a potential supertall skyscraper in Midtown, Manhattan. Developed by Extell, the tower could reach an architectural height of 1,100 feet tall with 78 stories in a 1,462,174-square-foot mixed-use hotel and residential scheme. As an office tower, the building would stand 860 feet tall with 47 stories and 1,543,759 square feet. 46/47 Owner LLC is the owner and ALBA Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of West 46th Street and Fifth Avenue.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO