Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.

Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.

It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.

It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.