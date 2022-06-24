ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

6 a.m. Next Weather report 02:44

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.

Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.

The sun coming up over St. Paul with storms in the distance. CBS

It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.

It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.

Next Weather: Sunny skies, average temps on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS --  Temperatures will climb to right around average on Monday, and sunny skies and low humidity will make it a pleasant start to the work week. Most of the state will top out in the lower 80s, including the Twin Cities at 83. A few sprinkles are possible late in the day, mostly north and east of the metro, as well as in western Wisconsin. Storms are possible on Tuesday, with rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder likely early on. Some isolated storms are also possible in the afternoon.  Things will heat up again on Wednesday, with the Twin Cities likely to reach 90 degrees, along with a marginal risk of severe weather.  There's a chance of more storms on Thursday. As of now, the holiday weekend looks dry and relatively cooler, with temperatures right around average.
Next Weather: Sunny, warmer Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be another lovely one in Minnesota.Winds will die down Sunday night and it will drop to the mid-50s. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, which is about 9-degrees warmer than Sunday.There is a chance of sprinkles in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in the afternoon. The next storm chance comes Tuesday, with a marginal risk (1 of 5) for east-central Minnesota and Wisconsin.Temps will warm into the low-90s Wednesday, and there will be a better storm chance for Thursday. Humidity will increase a bit heading into midweek.It will be cooler and less humid on Friday, then it will warm back into the 80s and be mainly dry for the weekend.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Breezy day, cool evening

(FOX 9) - We have the sunshine, so that's a plus. However, our Sunday will come with breezier conditions, and slightly cooler than average temperatures. On average, our temperatures in late June top out in the low to mid-80s. Sunday afternoon we'll watch our temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Fortunately, drier air has been ushered into the forecast area, making for comfortable conditions outside. Unfortunately, our Sunday will come with a bit of a breeze.
MINNESOTA STATE
One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
KCRG.com

A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.  Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.  A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected.  The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.  At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
WJON

Take a Creepy Hike Around an Abandoned Minnesota Town

This time of year, Minnesotans love to get outside and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer. When we have so many months of Winter, it's nice to be able to do more things outside without it being freezing cold. This week, with the lower humidity and temperatures (compared to last...
kjzz.org

Rain expected in Phoenix next week

The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

