ROE #33 Receives Community Partnership Grant to Support Local Efforts in Developing Behavioral and Mental Health Within the Schools

Scott Donald Erickson, 95, of Altona, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM. Don was born at his childhood home in Altona, on April 7, 1927. He was the son of Scott A. and Ernestine E. (Tarleton) Erickson. Don met the love of his life, Rebecca Heller, on a blind date on December 8, 1951 (her birthday). They were married on March 1, 1953 in Geneseo. Surviving Don are his loving wife, Rebecca; children, Nancy (John) Tolar of Mahomet, David (Cheryl) Erickson of Altona, Dan (Terri) Erickson of Altona and Jim (Mary) Erickson of Sterling, Nebraska; grandchildren, Eric (Maca) Tolar, Jacob (Abby) Tolar, Jeffrey Tolar, Scott Erickson, Kyle (Katherine) Erickson, Janiece (Brad) Bizjack, Jamie (Andrew) Thomsen, Matthew Erickson, Micah Erickson; great-grandchildren, Lillian Bizjack, Walker and Anders Erickson, Charlotte and Evelyn Thomsen and Santiago Tolar; sister, Shirley Walker of Savoy, sister-in-law Elizabeth Heller of Lakeland, FL, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Margaret and Alvin Longman of Naperville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
