ROE #33 Receives Community Partnership Grant to Support Local Efforts in Developing Behavioral and Mental Health Within the Schools

Bonny J. Bellinger, age 64, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away after a long illness at her home in Monmouth on June 23, 2022 at 8:25 pm. Bonnie was born on February 23, 1958 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the daughter of James Ray and Ruth Marie Walkermeyer McCormick. Bonny was raised in Maquon, Illinois where she attended local schools and attended and graduated from Valley High School in 1977. Bonny previously was married to Kevin Stormer, and later married Randy Bellinger on June 14, 2003 in Monmouth, Illinois and his is surviving. She was certified as a nurses assistant and first worked at the Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, Illinois. She later worked for Monmouth Nursing and then for Community Memorial Hospital in Monmouth. Bonny lastly was employed locally by Warren Achievement of Monmouth as a Direct Support Person, DSP here in Monmouth. Bonny has been an member and long time member of ” Abate ” (A brotherhood aimed to Education). Bonny’s likes were her grandchildren and her cats of which she had many. She is survived by her husband, Randy Bellinger of Monmouth, and her daughter, Tamara Stormer and Devone Doss, her fiancé of Peoria, Illinois. There are three grandchildren, Michael Stormer, Destini Stormer, Zaine Trent. Her sister survives, Cheri Corbin, and her brother Steven McCormick is surviving in Galesburg, Illinois. Numerous nieces and nephews are also surviving. She is preceded in her death by her parents, her sister, Jane, and her brother, Ted.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO