Warren County, IL

ROE #33 Receives Community Partnership Grant to Support Local Efforts in Developing Behavioral and Mental Health Within the Schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy summer is ahead for the Regional Office of Education #33. After all the unknowns over the past two years through the pandemic within the local school districts, different opportunities for students were discovered as...

Monmouth’s City Budget Allocates $900,000 for Street Improvements

In this year’s budget for the City of Monmouth, City Council had approved an appropriation of $900,000 in state and local gas tax revenues to resurface a number of streets in town without underground utility issues, reports City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. Administrator Steinbrecher went on to say council is...
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth Police Department Begins Fourth of July Safety Campaign to Encourage Safe and Sober Driving

Monmouth PD announced plans for stepped-up July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run through the early-morning hours of July 5. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use marijuana or other drugs,” said Chief Joe Switzer. “Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws.” Monmouth PD will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort. Use these tips to help ensure a happy and safe holiday:
MONMOUTH, IL
Director of Athletics Daniella Irle Retiring from Knox College

Daniella Irle, director of athletics, has announced her retirement from Knox College. Daniella’s last day at Knox will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Scott Sunderland, associate director of athletics, will serve as interim director of athletics as the search begins for a new director of athletics. A search committee is being formed and Michael Schneider, provost and dean of the college, will chair the search committee.
GALESBURG, IL
Scott Donald Erickson

Scott Donald Erickson, 95, of Altona, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM. Don was born at his childhood home in Altona, on April 7, 1927. He was the son of Scott A. and Ernestine E. (Tarleton) Erickson. Don met the love of his life, Rebecca Heller, on a blind date on December 8, 1951 (her birthday). They were married on March 1, 1953 in Geneseo. Surviving Don are his loving wife, Rebecca; children, Nancy (John) Tolar of Mahomet, David (Cheryl) Erickson of Altona, Dan (Terri) Erickson of Altona and Jim (Mary) Erickson of Sterling, Nebraska; grandchildren, Eric (Maca) Tolar, Jacob (Abby) Tolar, Jeffrey Tolar, Scott Erickson, Kyle (Katherine) Erickson, Janiece (Brad) Bizjack, Jamie (Andrew) Thomsen, Matthew Erickson, Micah Erickson; great-grandchildren, Lillian Bizjack, Walker and Anders Erickson, Charlotte and Evelyn Thomsen and Santiago Tolar; sister, Shirley Walker of Savoy, sister-in-law Elizabeth Heller of Lakeland, FL, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Margaret and Alvin Longman of Naperville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
ALTONA, IL
Mercer County, IL
Education
Maurice Junior Hickerson

Maurice Junior Hickerson, 94, of Avon, IL, died at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Illinois, on June 22, 2022. He was born May 9, 1928, in Sample, Kentucky, to Judson W. and Cora Mae (Hook) Hickerson. He spent his early years in Kentucky and the rural Cameron-Abingdon area, graduating from Shortsville School in rural Warren County.
AVON, IL
Bonny J. Bellinger

Bonny J. Bellinger, age 64, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away after a long illness at her home in Monmouth on June 23, 2022 at 8:25 pm. Bonnie was born on February 23, 1958 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the daughter of James Ray and Ruth Marie Walkermeyer McCormick. Bonny was raised in Maquon, Illinois where she attended local schools and attended and graduated from Valley High School in 1977. Bonny previously was married to Kevin Stormer, and later married Randy Bellinger on June 14, 2003 in Monmouth, Illinois and his is surviving. She was certified as a nurses assistant and first worked at the Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, Illinois. She later worked for Monmouth Nursing and then for Community Memorial Hospital in Monmouth. Bonny lastly was employed locally by Warren Achievement of Monmouth as a Direct Support Person, DSP here in Monmouth. Bonny has been an member and long time member of ” Abate ” (A brotherhood aimed to Education). Bonny’s likes were her grandchildren and her cats of which she had many. She is survived by her husband, Randy Bellinger of Monmouth, and her daughter, Tamara Stormer and Devone Doss, her fiancé of Peoria, Illinois. There are three grandchildren, Michael Stormer, Destini Stormer, Zaine Trent. Her sister survives, Cheri Corbin, and her brother Steven McCormick is surviving in Galesburg, Illinois. Numerous nieces and nephews are also surviving. She is preceded in her death by her parents, her sister, Jane, and her brother, Ted.
MONMOUTH, IL

