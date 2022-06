TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – A Saturday multi-vehicle crash on Sylacauga Fayetteville Hwy. has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alva L. Collier, 60, of Sylacauga was fatally injured around 3:30 Saturday afternoon when the 1994 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harry Williams, 74, of Sylacauga. The Silverado that Williams was driving then struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teri Lecroy, 59, of Sylacauga.

