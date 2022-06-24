ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, SD

Representative Dusty Johnson to host Farm Bill roundtable in Bridgewater

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will host Republican Leader Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) of the House Agriculture Committee to tour the Raven Precision Agriculture Center at South Dakota State University in Brookings. In the afternoon,...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mitchell City Council to hold special session regarding Kelley property

The Mitchell City Council will hold a special meeting this evening at 5 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. After an executive session, the lone agenda item is action to consider a pending offer on the city-owned Kelley property at Lake Mitchell. The property and house recently listed at $2.2 million, and at last week’s Mitchell City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Everson said the city had received a “serious offer”. The city acquired the home in 2019 along with 371 acres of land near Lake Mitchell on which the city is building a wetland to reduce phosphorus flow into the lake. The 10,000 square-foot house initially listed for $3.5 million. It includes a gated entrance, a pond, and 8 acres of land. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It is also televised locally and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
MITCHELL, SD
Public hearing on 2022-23 budgets on Mitchell School Board agenda

Today’s Mitchell School Board meeting agenda includes a public hearing on the 2022-23 K-14 budgets of the Mitchell School District and Mitchell Technical College. The board will also consider approving a resolution for the upcoming budgets. The meeting is scheduled for 5 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. It is open to the public.
MITCHELL, SD
Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, Parkston

Parkston – Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 20 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 27 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
PARKSTON, SD
Caden Hinker Skills Camp announced for July 19-21

MITCHELL — Kernels Boys Basketball on Twitter today announced the addition of the Caden Hinker Skills Camp to the summer roster of camps available to Mitchell area athletes this summer. The Camp will be held July 19-21 and is open to grades 3-8. More information can be found at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/u/0/d/e/1FAIpQLSfArBRIHYtb7QItxBepu4AlN2Z4XB-JiI9mP9_zG275tQqlEQ/formrestricted.
MITCHELL, SD

