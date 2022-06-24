ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado welcomes the U.S. women's national team

By Esteban L. Hernandez
 3 days ago
The U.S. women's national soccer team will play Colombia Saturday in an exhibition game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Why it matters: It's the first game the American team will play since a landmark equal pay agreement that guaranteed them the same prize money awarded to the far less successful men’s team.

State of play: The friendly match against Colombia is the first of two that the national team will play before beginning 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying games.

  • The U.S. women are FIFA's top-ranked women's team and four-time winners of the Women's World Cup.
  • Colombia is ranked 28th, and has never beaten the U.S. women.

What to watch: Four Colorado natives are on the team's current squad, including Lindsey Horan (Golden), Jaelin Howell (Windsor), Mallory Pugh (Highlands Ranch) and Sophia Smith (Windsor).

  • Pugh will look to replicate the two-goal performance she gave during a 5-3 win over Australia in April 2019 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

What they're saying: Smith told the Denver Post that she was "excited — but also — finally, relieved," adding that the historic agreement is "long overdue and it’s something that should’ve happened a long time ago."

Tickets for the 5:30pm game are still available , or you can watch it on TV on FS1.

