The Yankees’ bizarre mode of relying on Aaron Judge’s greatness while fighting him over $4 million

Judgment day is here.

Today, Aaron Judge’s arbitration hearing is scheduled to take place. Today, the MVP candidate who capped last night’s comeback 7-6 win over the Astros with a walk-off hit will battle with the team he does battle for every game. Barring a last-minute settlement, the team worth approximately $6 billion will insult its most beloved player — as the generational star it hopes to soon sign to a long-term contract listens via Zoom — to save $4 million.

This is actually happening.

Judge is seeking a $21 million salary this season . The Yankees countered at $17 million. The arbitration panel is prohibited from factoring in the slugger’s incredible 2022 season to reach its verdict, but it is bizarre that the Steinbrenners are pretending the team’s historic season isn’t happening.

Why invite the potential for any ill will with a player who may break the American League home run record and a team — in the midst of a 13-year World Series drought — he may help break the all-time wins mark? Why squabble over spare change — the Yankees make well over $4 million per home game — when the team will have to offer over a quarter-billion dollars to keep Judge beyond this season?

On deck for Judge and the Yankees after arbitration is a potential negotiation on a nine-figure free-agent contract. Robert Sabo

It is bizarre that the Yankees wouldn’t pay a few million just to put the issue to bed. It’s astounding that the franchise would risk Judge feeling even the slightest bit less valued by the sport’s most valuable team, for him to have another reason to look elsewhere as a free agent after the season.

After rejecting the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer before Opening Day, Judge — who reportedly wanted a 10-year deal for $360 million — made it fairly clear that the only organization he’s ever known would not receive a hometown discount for the most important business transaction of his life.

“I don’t mind going to free agency,” Judge said then. “At the end of the year, I’m a free agent. I can talk to 30 teams, and the Yankees will be one of those 30 teams. It’s always nice to try to wrap something up, the sooner the better. But we weren’t able to get it done. Now it’s on to baseball.”

I thought Judge made a mistake. I thought the Yankees made a fair offer to a 30-year-old whose durability couldn’t match his talent, who had played the equivalent of fewer than four full seasons in his 20s. The $30.5 million annual average value was the second-highest ever offered to an outfielder, trailing only Mike Trout, the best player of his generation. I thought Judge overestimated his worth and underestimated his chance of injury.

Yes, he is the most popular Yankee since Derek Jeter, leading the current MLB All-Star Game vote. But he is also part of the franchise that has produced more icons than any team in baseball history. If the Yankees, and their fans, moved on without Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle and Jeter — among many others — the pinstripes would look fine post-Judge.

Hal Steinbrenner’s front office would be tasked with denigrating Judge during an arbitration hearing while his World Series contender team is on a record-setting wins pace. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

And for a player who has only played more than 112 games in a season twice, it is remarkable he was willing to risk generational wealth.

Matt Harvey long anticipated signing a nine-figure deal, but never received an offer near that mark after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and struggling in the aftermath. DeMarcus Cousins was a four-time All-Star in his prime, set to sign a five-year, $177.2 million max NBA deal before tearing his Achilles and settling for a one-year, $5 million contract the next season.

I questioned, but respected, Judge’s confidence. His performance this season has validated his self-belief. It has been particularly impressive considering any extended slump could significantly dent his future net worth.

Should he stay healthy — there are still three-plus months remaining in the season — Judge’s gamble will have paid off. But who will be paying him?

The Yankees should have the inside track, especially if the season ends with a World Series title. But it’s feasible the Giants, Dodgers, Red Sox or Mets could offer more money, as well as a chance to win championships.

Judge continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers at the plate during his walk year. Robert Sabo

It was 11 years ago that Albert Pujols finished one of the best 11-year stretches to start a career by winning a second World Series with the Cardinals. Then Pujols left for a more lucrative contract from the Angels, insulted by the offer from the only team he’d ever known.

Judge could go either way. It’s astounding to think the Yankees are scheduled to spend today putting a bad taste in his mouth.

New York Post

The Knicks went in an unanticipated direction in the NBA Draft, ending a night of confusing twists and turns without adding a 2022 first-round pick.

Ousmane Dieng wore a Knicks cap on the NBA Draft stage at Barclays Center, but he was soon traded to the Thunder. Getty Images

After reportedly failing to trade up for the rights to hyped Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, the Knicks drafted Ousmane Dieng with their No. 11 pick and immediately traded him to Oklahoma City in exchange for three (protected) 2023 first-round picks.

The Knicks were then involved in a three-team trade in which they acquired the rights to No. 13 pick Jalen Duren from the Hornets (using one of those first-round picks and four second-rounders) only to flip him to the Pistons along with the exiled Kemba Walker while bringing back a protected 2025 first-round pick.

The moves free up cap space — Walker was owed $8 million for next season — likely in hopes of signing free-agent point guard Jalen Brunson .

Later, the Knicks added Duke guard Trevor Keels in the second round .

The Knicks’ draft-night machinations seemingly added up to making a run at luring free agent Jalen Brunson away from the Mavericks. AP

There also was a surprise at the top of the board. Duke’s Paolo Banchero was unexpectedly selected first overall by the Orlando Magic . The Houston Rockets snagged Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. — long the front-runner to go No. 1 — with the third pick after Oklahoma City took Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren. Sacramento pulled a stunner by taking Iowa’s Keegan Murray with the fourth pick, allowing Ivey to go to Detroit with the fifth pick.

The quarterback who will come to college next year with greater expectations than any player in college football history has decided to play for a team that routinely fails to meet its lofty goals.

Arch Manning yesterday announced his commitment to Texas , eschewing more talented supporting casts and more successful coaching staffs at Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, among others.

Peyton and Eli’s nephew — and Archie’s grandson — is the top-ranked player in the Class of 2023. He has long lived with the inherent pressure attached to his surname, and he welcomed even more weight by selecting a school that went 5-7 last season, has never reached the College Football Playoff and has gone more than a decade since winning a conference championship. Arch is the first top-ranked recruit in the nation to join the Longhorns in 16 years.

Arch Manning, football royalty and the top-rated Class of 2023 quarterback, will have his work cut out for him at Texas. Getty Images

Though Texas finished under .500 in Steve Sarkisian’s first season, the former Alabama and USC offensive coordinator is one of most respected quarterback tutors in the nation, having helped develop Matt Leinart, Tua Tagavailoa and Mac Jones. He also served as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator (2017-18) in addition to college head coaching stints at Washington and USC.

Arch also isn’t shying away from internal competition. Though Arch’s commitment is certain to trigger a transfer or two from prospective teammates, he could end up competing with Hudson Card (the second-ranked quarterback in the 2020 class) and Quinn Ewers (the top-ranked quarterback of 2021, via Ohio State) for the starting spot under center.

Arch is entering his senior year at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, where his uncles and father, Cooper — a star receiver whose promising football career was cut short due to spinal stenosis — had their numbers retired. Arch started as a freshman — unlike Peyton and Eli — and his maturity and poise compares favorably with his uncles. His arm strength and mobility grade higher than the Super Bowl MVPs did as high school stars.

Arch was given a name that made you think of others. He’s doing his best to stand apart.

“I think there’s a natural pressure, but I think he’s just one of those kids who is a high achiever and has high standards,” Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart told ESPN last year. “It’s just how he’s wired. I know he adores his grandfather and it’s an incredibly close family. He doesn’t get caught up in it. … I think he’s his own entity, and he knows that. There’s no sense of entitlement with him. … He’s very unassuming. I don’t think he feels pressure because of [his name], but he puts pressure on himself.”