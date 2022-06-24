Roe vs Wade decision could come down today, here's what it means for Wisconsin

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision on the abortion case that may overturn Roe v. Wade.

Adding an extra day to issue rulings, the last day on the court's schedule before summer recess could spell big changes for abortion rights here in Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood has three clinics in the state that provide abortions and right now, with the potential of a crucial abortion law hanging in the balance, they say they are working to help patients find solutions.

Earlier this year, a draft Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked suggesting that the court is leaning toward overturning the nearly 50-year-long federal mandate. If the justices do decide to vote in favor of the draft opinion, things could change drastically for Wisconsinites looking for abortion services.

Wisconsin is one of the U.S. states that could ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Current law criminalizes most abortions including ones sought due to rape or incest unless doctors determine the mother's life is at risk.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is only booking abortion appointments through tomorrow.

Again, no official word on whether a decision will come down on Roe v. Wade today but it is the last day the court can issue any opinions before its summer recess. Planned Parenthood says it will wait until June 27th to determine whether it makes sense to resume abortion appointments.

