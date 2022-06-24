MPD search for missing person

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Officers say that 85-year-old Nancy Holland was last seen in Midland on Tuesday, June 21st near Midkiff and Wall Street.

According to police, Holland was following her son from Idaho driving the RV seen in the photo below. MPD says that Holland’s son lost sight of her around the Midkiff and Wall St. area.









If you know anything, call MPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.