The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will consider a resolution for budget expense appropriations for the fiscal year 2023, a resolution to the Roads Department base wage policy for the fiscal year 2023, and hold a public hearing on amending Chapter 51 on the purchase of tax sale certificates on parcels with delinquent taxes and abandoned nuisance residential properties. The board will also consider approval of the first reading of the amendment and waive the second and third readings. They will consider a request from the City of Melcher-Dallas to use Marion County Ordinance Chapter 51 to acquire a county-held tax sale on a parcel. The Marion County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9:00 am at 301 E. Main Street in Knoxville.

1 DAY AGO