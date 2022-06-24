ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Armed Henderson County stolen car suspect arrested after manhunt

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

An armed stolen car suspect is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading police on an hours-long hunt near Athens.

It all began Thursday afternoon when Sheriff's investigators found a stolen car at a home near the Trinity Valley Community College. When they approached the vehicle, a man aimed a rifle at them.

Police reports say a deputy fired a shot but missed and the man later identified as Raymond Loden. He then got away on foot.

The college was put on lock-down and those living in the area were warned that an armed man was on the run.

Rumors spread that Loden was a shooter but Athens police said that was not true.

The manhunt ended when Loden was arrested with no further resistance.

