Armed Henderson County stolen car suspect arrested after manhunt

An armed stolen car suspect is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading police on an hours-long hunt near Athens.

It all began Thursday afternoon when Sheriff's investigators found a stolen car at a home near the Trinity Valley Community College. When they approached the vehicle, a man aimed a rifle at them.

Police reports say a deputy fired a shot but missed and the man later identified as Raymond Loden. He then got away on foot.

The college was put on lock-down and those living in the area were warned that an armed man was on the run.

Rumors spread that Loden was a shooter but Athens police said that was not true.

The manhunt ended when Loden was arrested with no further resistance.

