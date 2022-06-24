ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

7 teams seal bracket berths in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

 3 days ago

Seven move teams clinched appearances in Indianapolis next week for bracket play in the NBA 2K League’s Switch Open after posting wins on Thursday.

76ers GC, Hawks Talon GC, Hornets Venom GT, DUX Infinitos, Pistons GT, Warriors Gaming Squad and Pacers Gaming are all headed for playoffs. They join the teams that sealed advancement on Wednesday: Handlez, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Knicks Gaming, NetsGC and Bucks Gaming.

In Thursday action, the 76ers swept Dreamshakers 3-0, the Hawks blitzed NetsGC 3-0, the Hornets got past Wizards District Gaming 3-1, DUX crushed Team Clutch 3-0, the Pistons got past Kings Guard Gaming 3-1, the Warriors edged Cavs Legion GC 3-2 and the Pacers toppled Mavs Gaming 3-1.

Elsewhere, Rim Runners nipped the Gen.G Tigers 3-2, Grizz Gaming routed Green Beanz 3-0, the Celtics blitzed Heat Check Gaming 3-0, Jazz Gaming bullied Ankle Breakers 3-0, and Raptors Uprising GC were awarded a 3-0 victory over Team Smoke, who forfeited.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through Friday, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29 to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

The last four playoff berths will be determined on Friday, with two head-to-head showdowns to determine two bids: the Wizards vs. the Tigers and Lakers Gaming vs. the Cavs.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records
“x” signifies teams that cliched a bracket-player berth

Group 1 (East)
x-Celtics Crossover Gaming, 6-0
Raptors Uprising GC, 3-3
Heat Check Gaming, 2-3
Team Smoke, 0-5

Group 2 (East)
x-Knicks Gaming, 4-1
x-76ers GC, 4-2
Dreamshakers, 2-4
Magic Gaming, 1-4

Group 3 (East)
x-Hawks Talon GC, 4-1
x-NetsGC, 4-2
Grizz Gaming, 2-3
Green Beanz, 1-5

Group 4 (East)
x-Hornets Venom GT, 4-2
Wizards District Gaming, 3-2
Gen.G Tigers, 2-3
Rim Runners, 2-4

Group 5 (West)
x-DUX Infinitos, 4-1
x-Pistons GT, 4-1
Kings Guard Gaming, 2-3
Team Clutch, 0-5

Group 6 (West)
x-Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-1
Lakers Gaming, 3-2
Cavs Legion GC, 2-3
Dot Squad, 1-4

Group 7 (West)
x-Handlez, 4-1
x-Bucks Gaming, 4-1
T-Wolves Gaming, 2-3
Blazer5 Gaming, 0-5

Group 8 (West)
x-Pacers Gaming, 5-0
Jazz Gaming, 3-2
Mavs Gaming, 2-3
Ankle Breakers, 0-5

–Field Level Media

NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
