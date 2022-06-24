ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles look to topple White Sox again

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f57dS_0gKn8XC000

Rookie Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle will look to continue their torrid stretches on Friday night when the visiting Baltimore Orioles play the second contest of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Rutschman hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth in Baltimore’s 4-0 victory in the series opener on Thursday.

“He’s a type of talent that can change the dynamic of a clubhouse when he gets hot, which he will pretty soon,” the Orioles’ Dean Kremer said of Rutschman.

Actually, Rutschman already is hot. The 24-year-old is 14-for-43 with two homers, seven RBIs and seven runs in his last 12 games.

The temperature also has been rising for Mountcastle, who recorded a pair of doubles among his three hits on Thursday. He is batting 30-for-91 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 18 runs in his last 23 games.

Overall, Baltimore has won five of its last seven games — including the last two via shutout.

The Orioles will turn to Austin Voth (0-0, 8.39 ERA) on Friday, pushing fellow right-hander Kyle Bradish to Saturday, manager Brandon Hyde announced after the series opener.

Voth, 29, made a spot start on Sunday and scattered three hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision vs. Tampa Bay.

Voth has yet to face the White Sox in his career.

Chicago’s Luis Robert (leg) did not play in the series opener after being pulled in Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Toronto.

“He’s got an issue he’s had before, so we are going to let it quiet down,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I expect he’ll play (Friday).”

Injuries are nothing new for Chicago, which likely lost utility player Danny Mendick for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. Outfielder Adam Engel was sent to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring before the series opener.

Josh Harrison is deemed day-to-day with a right-triceps contusion after he was hit by a pitch to begin the fifth inning on Thursday. X-rays were negative for Harrison.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (2-3, 2.38 ERA) will take the mound on Friday.

Kopech, 26, allowed two homers for the second time in four outings this month. He permitted four runs on a season-high seven hits in five innings of a 4-3 setback at Houston on Sunday.

“The truth is I care a lot about this game, and I want to play to the best of my ability and be the best competitor I can be every time I go out there,” Kopech said, per the Chicago Tribune. “I wasn’t any of those things (Sunday). I had to kind of be challenged with a little bit of adversity and a little bit of an emotional challenge. That got the better of me. It happens, I guess.”

Kopech has flustered the Orioles in a small sample size during his career. Although he has yet to record a decision, he has struck out all six batters he has faced in two scoreless innings of relief.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Harrison
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bulls: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Draft is a critical night for all 30 NBA franchises. Whether it be the worst team in the league or the NBA champs, each pick can change the trajectory of a team for better or worse. The Chicago Bulls are no different. The Bulls had just one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the […] The post Chicago Bulls: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Rookie Adley Rutschman#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy