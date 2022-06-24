The Real Deal: Spending more on your energy bill? How a simple house check can bring your cost down.

Have you been spending more on your energy bill? An expert shares tips on how a quick check of your home could result in big savings.

Chris Perti, of Perti Plumbing, says there are a few easy ways to make sure your energy use is not going to waste.

"I don't think people truly realize how much they waste through very simple steps they can take in their home,” he says. “The first thing you want to do is see if you have any drafts coming through your window. You can notice them right away on hot days or cold days because you are going to have the opposite, cold or hot coming through your windows."

This summer, you especially want to make sure money is not going out the window as inflation causes energy bills to rise.

"Energy costs are the principal driver of inflation in New York and really around the country,” says Caleb Silver, of Investopedia. “We are looking at motor fuel costs up 53.7% in just the past year. Household energy - that is the energy we use to heat and cool our homes - that's up 26.1%. Meat, chicken, fish and eggs up 14.6%. And food at home in general whenever we go shopping is up about 11.1%."

Silver says the surge in prices is likely to stick around.

"These high prices are going to be with us for a while and we may be entering into a recession. which is an economic downturn that could last several quarters or more,” he says. “So you are going to have to find ways to tighten your belt."

Perti says another easy way to save on energy is by using a smart thermostat. These allow you to program times of when you’re home so it can turn off when you are gone.