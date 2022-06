The New England Wireless & Steam Museum is a truly unique collection of old steam-powered machines, as well as 150 year-old telegraph equipment. Located on a pretty property secluded from the main road and downtown East Greenwich, it’s a fun place for old and young to learn—and see close up—how many of the things we now plug in were once powered by water. And the machines all work!

