Westhampton Beach, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 6.24.22

By Beth Young
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 76 degrees and light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 7 miles per hour in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 59. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 83, and...

Bookstore Opening on Main Street in Riverhead

What seems like an anachronism is becoming a reality as the brick-and-mortar bookstore concept will be resurrected in downtown Riverhead. It’s harder and harder to find a real-life book seller these days but Jocelyn Kaleita is making it just a little bit easier with the opening of A Book Place at 489 East Main Street. She is taking over the former location of the Taste the East End boutique next door to Jerry and the Mermaid restaurant.
RIVERHEAD, NY
5 Things to Do the Week of June 25 2022 - July 2, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Saturday, July 2, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Downtown Riverhead’s popular Alive on 25 summer street festival returns Friday

Downtown Riverhead’s Alive on 25 summer street festival kicks off this Friday with fireworks and a Long Island Antique Power Association tractor show. The free walkable street festival, organized by the Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association, features live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, food trucks, street dining, vendors, local artisans, face painters, stilt walkers, jugglers and activities on Main Street and the Peconic Riverfront.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Congressman Lee Zeldin Responds to Campaign Vandalism

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- This weekend, Congressman Lee Zeldin, released the following statement after a Zeldin for New York campaign sign was vandalized with antisemitic death threats in Huntington, New York. Now, Zeldin is the Republican and Conservative Party designee for Governor. With a win, Zeldin would become the first...
HUNTINGTON, NY
EYE ON FI: Bellport Blames Breach for Ho Hum Pavilion’s Demise

By Timothy Bolger ~ The Village of Bellport demolished this winter the recently rebuilt Ho Hum Beach pavilion that was at risk of being lost to the Atlantic Ocean – and officials blame the Fire Island breach. Bellport Mayor Raymond Fell said that the pavilion – originally built in...
BELLPORT, NY
Kismet Kapers By Bradlee White

Hooray! It’s summer and Kismet is humming! The blustery spring winds are a fading memory. The breeze is soft, warm but not yet hot– a great time for a morning bike ride and an afternoon at the beach. The sunny Saturday 11:30 a.m. ferry dock was a happy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hampton Bays Artist Breaks Into The World Of NFTs

You could say that Jack Davidson’s creative career really took shape in the hallways of his high school. “I was always an artist,” Davidson said in a recent interview. “At... more. Summer Outdoor Screening Series HamptonsFilm is bringing back the East Hampton Summer Outdoor Screening Series...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Huntington’s Second Spray Park Opens

Huntington debuted its second spray park Friday, providing watery fun to residents from toddlers to two town councilmen, who decided to wrestle another official into the spray while kids frolicked in the water. Town Supervisor Ed Smyth presided over the grand opening and ribbon cutting at Manor Field Park, accompanied...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Legislator Sarah Anker announces upcoming Summer Community Concerts

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is pleased to announce the Suffolk County Summer Community Concert Series in collaboration with community organizations including North Shore Youth Council, the Longwood Alliance, the Middle Island Civic Association, the Middle Island Fire Department, the Coram Civic Association, the Coram Fire Department, and the Ridge Civic Association.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Long Island Gets $6.8M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

Long Island is set to receive nearly $7 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region. New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media Police Blotter for week of June 23

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on June 16. A woman allegedly stole miscellaneous cleaning items valued at approximately $50. When a store employee attempted to stop her, the woman threw detergent in the employee’s eyes before fleeing the scene.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Riverhead and Suffolk County Water Authority are negotiating agreement for Manorville public water extension, as cost estimate for work soars

Riverhead Town and the Suffolk County Water Authority are negotiating the terms of an agreement for their planned joint effort to bring public water to an area of Manorville near the former Northrop Grumman manufacturing plant in Calverton where private drinking water wells are contaminated by toxic chemicals. Riverhead and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from LL Bean, located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, on June 6 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Suffolk County...
LAKE GROVE, NY
Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole wiring, coaxial cable and other items from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, on June 7. He fled in a black Acura with Florida license plates.
COMMACK, NY
Developers pitch plans for Jefferson Plaza

During a meeting of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 20, the developer of the Jefferson Plaza project presented his vision for its future. Valentin Staller, vice president of the Hauppauge-based real estate firm Staller Associates, delivered a presentation on the proposed redevelopment of Jefferson Plaza,...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY

