Arlington, TX

2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

By Paul Connor
SportsGrid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. ET) For the second consecutive year, Dallas will open things up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only this time at home. The Cowboys are 0-6 lifetime against Brady. Week 2 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals...

www.sportsgrid.com

MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese said the team is working with QB Carson Wentz on technique, but won’t have to worry about him potentially becoming complacent. “He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football—that’s the part that’s fun for me,” Zampese said, via NBC Sports. “We got certain technique things that we’re working on, he’s making those adjustments.”
NFL
numberfire.com

Dalton Schultz, Dallas distant on new deal

The Dallas Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz are "not close on an extension," according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this month that contract talks had "increased" between Schultz and the Cowboys, but it appears that there is still plenty of work to be done. As things currently stand, the two sides have until July 15 to come to terms on an extension or Schultz will play out next season on the franchise tag. Schultz set career-bests across the board last season with 104 targets, 78 receptions, 808 yards, and 8 touchdowns, and he could have an even larger role in 2022 following the departure of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper has been a bit of an enigma so far in his NFL career. The former No. 4 pick is entering his eighth season and is widely regarded as a really good receiver. It’s always felt like he’s been capable of more, however, and he’s hoping his move to Cleveland is the catalyst for taking that step.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Photo

The Washington Commanders will hope Carson Wentz stabilizes the quarterback position this season. Since losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, Washington has played multiple signal-callers in each of the past four seasons. The franchise responded by acquiring Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, bringing the 29-year-old back to the NFC East.
WASHINGTON, DC

