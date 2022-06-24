2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Dallas Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz are "not close on an extension," according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this month that contract talks had "increased" between Schultz and the Cowboys, but it appears that there is still plenty of work to be done. As things currently stand, the two sides have until July 15 to come to terms on an extension or Schultz will play out next season on the franchise tag. Schultz set career-bests across the board last season with 104 targets, 78 receptions, 808 yards, and 8 touchdowns, and he could have an even larger role in 2022 following the departure of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO