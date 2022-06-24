Freddie Freeman returns to face Atlanta for 1st time since World Series win

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta on Friday night for the first time since he helped the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.

Freeman and the Braves parted ways in the offseason after Atlanta traded for Matt Olson and Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was at Truist Park on Friday, where the Braves, this weekend, will present Freeman with his World Series ring.

June 24 has been circled on Braves fans’ calendars all year since he signed with his hometown Dodgers. Many saw Freeman as the face of the Atlanta franchise during his 12 years here.

Freeman won the 2020 NL MVP and earned five All-Star nods. He caught the final out to send the Braves to the World Series and once again to win their first title since 1995.

Dansby Swanson, who threw the final out of the Braves’ World Series victory to Freeman, said that while he’s happy to see him, it will be all business once the game starts.

“It’s always good to be able to see old friends, but at the end of the day, I’m sure they want to beat me as bad as I want to beat them,” Swanson said.

After a new deal couldn’t be reached in March, emotions were raw on all sides as expected.

“You get attached,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said.

“He’s been our guy for a number of years,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s going to be a good friend the rest of my life...regardless of what happens professionally, I love the guy.”

In a heartfelt post to social media, Freeman thanked Braves fans for their love and support.

“We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby-faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be a part of yours.”

“I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever!”

