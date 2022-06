The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup Final winners. After 21 years, they have reclaimed the Stanley Cup, making this the third The Avalanche have brought the trophy back to Denver. They dethroned the back to back champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, with a 2-1 victory during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The crowd was electric as the third period came to a close, sealing the victory for Colorado fans. There is no better way to celebrate […] The post Coors Light Adds Real Stadium Ice Shavings To Limited-Edition Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Beers first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

DENVER, CO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO