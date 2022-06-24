John F. Stewart Conshohocken, PA

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

John F. Stewart

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was born in Philadelphia, Pa on January 7, 1951, the son of the late Richard J. and Frances T. (Hillesheim) Stewart. John has been living in Conshohocken since 1976, formerly of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia where he was born and raised. He was a member of St....

Undeveloped parcel along the riverfront in Conshohocken sold to apartment company

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on June 26th that Morgan Properties has purchased for $8.5 million the undeveloped parcel along the riverfront at 235 Washington Street in Conshohocken. This property has been known as Millennium IV and is the grass area near the helipad. It was sold by TPT Millennium, LLC, which is part of a New York company Terra Capital Partners, LLC.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Cafe seeking approval to open in Lafayette Hill

Whitemarsh Township sent out a notice on June 23rd that shares that a cafe is seeking to open at the Shoppers World shopping center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. The unit involved is 088, which was most recently a salon. To open, the business will need to obtain...
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA
For Sale | 353 West 7th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 353 West 7th Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Don’t miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Parkview at W 7th! The home boasts a rooftop terrace, 4th-floor loft, finished basement, and more! The main level is a fantastic open space with hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and a large front window to let in natural light! The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, full overlay cabinets, and a kitchen peninsula with counter height seating. A convenient powder room completes the floor. The second level includes the owner’s suite with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, plush carpeting, and an exquisite en suite full bathroom with a stall shower and dual vanities. The practical laundry room with included appliances is on this floor as well! On the third floor are two additional spacious bedrooms with custom paint and ample closet space, and share access to the full hallway bathroom. The fourth level of this continually endearing home shows off a great, multi-purpose space: a loft with a built-in wet bar, wine fridge, and access to the incredible rooftop terrace. Ready for summer entertaining, the partially covered rooftop terrace is a premium outdoor space, with plenty of space for an outdoor dining area and separate entertainment space. Downstairs, the finished basement provides an additional living space, making for an excellent recreation room, playroom, or home office, and has direct access to the 1-car garage. This house is newer construction, only seven years old, in pristine condition, and will be sure to age with you comfortably through the years. The location is great, just within walking distance to Sutcliffe Park and all of the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife Conshohocken has to offer. Close to the train stations for its swift access to Center City. Located within the award-winning Colonial school district, this home is a must-see! Schedule an appointment today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Conshohocken Fire Department now certified to offer medical support

The Borough of Conshohocken recently announced that the Conshohocken Fire Department has successfully completed and implemented a QRS or Quick Response Service. The certification comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Emergency Medical Services. The announcement describes QRS as follows:. A QRS agency is an entity that provides...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Two Conshohocken Elementary School students receive bikes from Conshohocken Police Department and Great American Pub

Conshohocken Elementary School students Savannah Thomas and Kathryn Tyson recently received bikes courtesy of the Conshohocken Police Department and Chuck Hemcher, proprietor of The Great American Pub. Savannah, a third-grader, and Kathryn, a kindergartener, were selected by their teachers to receive the bikes because they have consistently demonstrated respect, responsibility,...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

