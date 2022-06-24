Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Molten Mirrors - Official Launch Trailer

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test...and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she's at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family's history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Jessica M. Thompson directs this horror-thriller that also stars Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee. Screen Gems' The Invitation opens in theaters on August 26, 2022.
