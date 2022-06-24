ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

In 1st year, COVID-19 vaccines saved 20M lives, scientists say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXxAy_0gKn5JcL00

Nearly 20 million lives were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, but even more deaths could have been prevented if international targets for the shots had been reached, researchers reported Friday.

On Dec. 8, 2020, a retired shop clerk in England received the first shot in what would become a global vaccination campaign. Over the next 12 months, more than 4.3 billion people around the world lined up for the vaccines.

The effort, though marred by persisting inequities, prevented deaths on an unimaginable scale, said Oliver Watson of Imperial College London, who led the new modeling study.

“Catastrophic would be the first word that comes to mind,” Watson said of the outcome if vaccines hadn’t been available to fight the coronavirus. The findings “quantify just how much worse the pandemic could have been if we did not have these vaccines.”

New COVID-19 variants raise limited worries of new spikes

The researchers used data from 185 countries to estimate that vaccines prevented 4.2 million COVID-19 deaths in India, 1.9 million in the United States, 1 million in Brazil, 631,000 in France and 507,000 in the United Kingdom.

An additional 600,000 deaths would have been prevented if the World Health Organization target of 40% vaccination coverage by the end of 2021 had been met, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The main finding — 19.8 million COVID-19 deaths were prevented — is based on estimates of how many more deaths than usual occurred during the time period. Using only reported COVID-19 deaths, the same model yielded 14.4 million deaths averted by vaccines.

The London scientists excluded China because of uncertainty around the pandemic’s effect on deaths there and its huge population.

The study has other limitations. The researchers did not include how the virus might have mutated differently in the absence of vaccines. And they did not factor in how lockdowns or mask-wearing might have changed if vaccines weren’t available.

Another modeling group used a different approach to estimate that 16.3 million COVID-19 deaths were averted by vaccines. That work, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, has not been published.

In the real world, people wear masks more often when cases are surging, said the institute’s Ali Mokdad, and 2021’s delta wave without vaccines would have prompted a major policy response.

“We may disagree on the number as scientists, but we all agree that COVID vaccines saved lots of lives,” Mokdad said.

The findings underscore both the achievements and the shortcomings of the vaccination campaign, said Adam Finn of Bristol Medical School in England, who like Mokdad was not involved in the study.

“Although we did pretty well this time — we saved millions and millions of lives — we could have done better and we should do better in the future,” Finn said.

Funding came from several groups including the WHO; the UK Medical Research Council; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Poison ivy: How to treat the rash, destroy the plant

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WCMH) — Did you know? Oils in poison ivy and poison sumac plants can cause allergic reactions so severe they require medical treatment. Within 10 minutes, the urushiol oil from the plants can begin to affect exposed skin. Kellie Goare, a nurse practitioner at CVS Minute Clinic in Worthington, Ohio, treats poison ivy […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
News 8 WROC

Man killed in shooting on Dewey Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night. Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Imperial College London
MedicalXpress

COVID's Catch-22: The paradox of masking and disease

Much research has been done on the effectiveness of masks to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. However, standard infection models tend to focus only on disease states, overlooking the dynamics of a complex paradox: While masking reduces transmission rates and consequently disease prevalence, the reduction of disease inhibits mask-wearing—thereby promoting epidemic revival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Polio: ‘Possible’ source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Gov. Hochul signs LGBTQ+ legislation into law

Currently, party rules may require candidates to select "male" or "female" when seeking office, excluding non-binary people or requiring them to select a gender that they do not identify with. This historic legislation ensures that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in a democratic system truly reflective of the state's diversity.
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy