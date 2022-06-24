ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics look to future, draft Alabama’s Davison

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics selected for the future by drafting former Alabama guard JD Davison in the second round of the NBA draft.

Davison was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection this past season for the Crimson Tide, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists despite only starting six games.

But the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder showed a propensity for big games with two games of 10-plus assists and 10-plus rebounds.

It was the Celtics’ lone pick after they traded their first-round selection to San Antonio as part of the deal that netted them Derrick White at the trade deadline.

It’s the second straight year Boston didn’t make a first-round selection.

Sports
