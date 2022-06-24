ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daryl Morey on James Harden: 'It's a mutual love fest'

By Andrew Porter
 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addressed the media last night and was asked about the contract situation with James Harden.

Morey said he is confident they will get a contract done, calling the relationship a "mutual love fest."

The Philadelphia 76ers and Harden are heading toward agreeing to a short-term contract extension worth a "significant number" after Harden opts into his $47 million player option for 2022-23, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Woj reports the extension could be as many as two additional years for likely less money than a max contract would pay, but "still a significant commitment."

The Sixers ended up trading the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft and guard Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for DeAnthony Melton.

