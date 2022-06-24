Starr Restaurants Debuts Pop-Up Parisian-Inspired Outdoor Café At Comcast Center Plaza

STARR Restaurants is excited to announce the debut of its newest restaurant concept – Café Click at Comcast Center, a French-inspired all-day outdoor café where employees, residents, and visitors alike can relax, socialize, and enjoy a delicious meal throughout the week. Located in the Comcast Center Plaza, Café Click opened on June 21st for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday from 11:00am-8:00pm through September 2022.

Marrying the simplicity of the French countryside with the bustling energy of Center City, Café Click offers an al fresco dining atmosphere. Café Click will open at 11:00a with coffee and light fare – from salads and soups to artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. As the café transitions into the evening, diners may choose to swap caffeine for Aperitif-style low-proof cocktails or wines by the glass, and shareable snacks for oysters and additional raw delicacies. For those looking for a heartier bite, Café Click offers a wholesome selection of crêpes, tartines, and quiches. End the meal on a sweet note with a selection of pastries, including L’éclair Classique and Crème Caramel.

“It’s wonderful to see city streets buzzing again, and employees returning to offices. Café Click is meant to serve as a meeting place for colleagues, neighbors, and friends to come together during the week – whether that’s for lunch over coffee or to catch-up and pass time with friends over a cocktail,” explains Stephen Starr, founder of STARR Restaurants in a statement. “With its open-air concept, Café Click is the ultimate summer spot to take in the renewed energy of the city while enjoying an atmosphere that is equally as French in style as it is in spirit.”

Designed by Rockwell Group, Café Click was inspired by the spontaneity, ease, and refinement of a perfectly-timed sidewalk café – the kind that offers a reprieve at the end of a busy morning or afternoon stroll. The community is invited into the space with lush, layered foliage and lighting, underneath a canopy of soft linen panels in blue and off-white that embrace diners and creates a moment of retreat. Classic bistro chairs and tables mediate the boundary of the pavilion and the bustling urban Comcast Center Campus.

Reservations for the 138 seat Café will be available via Resy. In true Café form, walk-ins are not only welcome, but encouraged.

Photo: Official

