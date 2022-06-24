ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Here's your guide to the Corpus Christi Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47X3fV_0gKn53Zy00

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced the return of the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration.

The celebration will take place 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, along the city's Bayfront.

Guajardo said the event is funded entirely by sponsors and volunteers.

"Join me and my family to celebrate Independence Day, one of our most important days of the history of our country," Guajardo said during a news conference Thursday. "It's our time to celebrate our nation and what it means to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Pwj_0gKn53Zy00

The fireworks will be set off from a barge located in the Corpus Christi Bay north of Peoples Street's T-head.

The Big Bang Celebration will run for about 20 minutes and be choreographed to contemporary and classical music and be broadcasted on local radio station 94.7FM.

Prior to the firework show, the seventh annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest will feature food trucks, activities for kids and local vendors on Shoreline Boulevard.

Guajardo said at 10 a.m. on Independence Day, she will host a patriotic ceremony at Sherrill Veteran's Memorial Park. It will include a presentation of colors, live vocalists, music from the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and special recognitions.

Where to view the show

Guajardo suggested the Bayfront is the best spot to watch the fireworks, but there are other areas to view:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgISI_0gKn53Zy00

  • Water's Edge Park
  • Cole Park
  • McCaughan Park
  • Sherrill Veteran's Memorial Park
  • North Bayfront
  • North Beach
  • Seawall
  • SEA District

Where to park

Corpus Christi Police Capt. Timothy Frazier said major road closures will take place 7 a.m. Sunday, July 3.

Frazier said vehicles will be towed in areas with no parking signage on Shoreline Boulevard. He said the street will be closed northbound and southbound from IH-37 to Coopers Alley.

The T-heads will be open until the Corpus Christi Marina closes them due to too many vehicles in the area.

Frazier said there will be traffic divergence on North Beach including a lane closure on Harbor Bridge. The Burleson Street exit will be closed for people wanting to watch the show from North Beach. He said a new beach exit will be open for people to take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzkaC_0gKn53Zy00

Frazier said he recommends residents park on Water, Chaparral and Mesquite streets and walk to the viewing area.

Derrick Majchszak, managing director of operations for the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, said the RTA will provide a shuttle service to the community for free. People may park at City Hall to be taken to the Big Bang Celebration.

Majchszak said the service will start around 11:30 a.m. and end about 30 minutes after the show.

MORE COVERAGE

More: Here's how Corpus Christi celebrates Juneteenth 2022

More: Visiting the Corpus Christi area for summer break? Here's your travel guide.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva . Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's your guide to the Corpus Christi Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Monthly

What Stephen Harrigan’s Late-’80s Reporting Prophesied for Galveston Bay

Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. Stephen Harrigan was born in Oklahoma, but he spent the most formative part of his life, he said recently, in Corpus Christi, where he lived between the ages of ten and seventeen. “Those seven years were profound for me, not in terms of learning anything but in terms of absorbing sensations,” he told me. “The power and mystery of the Texas Gulf Coast just sort of leached into my personality and the way I responded to things.”
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Dog Parks in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a city in Texas known for its beautiful beaches and large city landscape. While a large city, there are only two dog parks in the area. Living in a big city can be difficult for some dogs, but dog parks are there to provide the much-needed spaces for dogs to play.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Volunteers#Independence Day#Signage#South Texas#The Big Bang Celebration#Bayfront
thebendmag.com

When the Blue Angels Called Corpus Christi Home

For decades, residents of the Coastal Bend have gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform in the skies around Corpus Christi during air shows. Naval planes in the sky have been common since the 1941 opening of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and its outlying airfields, but seeing the Blue Angels in action is always something special.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Texas hay season looks bleak, experts say

TEXAS — The 2022 Texas hay production outlook appears in doubt due to high fertilizer prices and widespread drought, said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Joe Paschal, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock specialist, Corpus Christi, and Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, said dry weather, high temperatures and reduced inputs like fertilizer have inhibited warm-season grass production across much of Texas. Hay quantity and quality are down, while the cost to produce bales is up, and weather forecasts do not look favorable.
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy